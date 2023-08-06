Home » Marija Kulić on the breakup of Miljana and Bebica | Entertainment
Marija Kulić on the breakup of Miljana and Bebica

Marija Kulić on the breakup of Miljana and Bebica

Marija Kulić confirmed the breakup of Miljana and Nenad, and at the same time she was harsh in commenting on her now ex-son-in-law.

Miljana’s mother Marija Kulić, with whom he signed the loan agreement, also spoke on this topic, and Miljana published it on Instagram, and confirmed that Nenad no longer lives with them.

“Yes, he has returned to his family. We are not interested in him anymore, nor would we attach importance to him. He showed himself who and what he is. He wants to join the Cooperative“, Marija said sharply, but she didn’t stop there.

Scumbag, we looked after him like a son. Although I was more in favor of him forgetting about Zola,” admitted Marija Kulić.

00:17 Marija Kulić and Bebica came to pick up Miljana at the hospital Source: Kurir

