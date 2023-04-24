Marija Melcer’s apartment was raided Fun

Singer Marija Meltzer told how a thief tried to break into her apartment, but, as she says, he forgot one detail that will help the police find out who it is.

Source: Instagram/melcer_marija_

Maria Melcer who became famous with only one song “Karma”, but also with an alleged affair with Duško Tošić, announced on her Instagram that someone tried to rob her apartment while she was on the road. She told the thief that he was bothering himself for nothing because he only keeps purses and heels in the apartment, while she spent a lot of money.

On this occasion, the singer spoke to the media and explained how the unfortunate event happened – “7 days ago I went on vacation to Italy, two days before returning to Serbia my neighbors called me to tell me that there was noise coming from the apartment. No one was allowed to come out to see what was happening. I called my brother, who luckily for me was nearby, but when the thief heard someone approaching… he ran away without his tools.” she told “Espresso” and added:

“I reported the case. The thief had another bad luck, he stuck the gum over the camera. The police will determine who it is based on DNA analysis.”

Today, Melcerova enjoys a luxurious life, she can boast of an expensive car, an apartment, and a villa in Belgrade. However, it was not always like that, at the beginning of her career, Marija sold things at the market, in order to earn a few dinars.

“I started singing at the age of 17. I had to go to school and my parents didn’t support me doing it, they stopped me. After that I sold things at the market, when we had supplies left. Who wants to work and earn it can be done in several ways,” she once said.

