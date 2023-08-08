Marija Šerifović about Jelena Tomašević | Entertainment

Marija Šerifović revealed what kind of relationship she has with her colleague Jelena Tomašević.

Source: TV Pink/YouTube/K1 Television/printscreen

Marija Šerifović does not hide the fact that she is someone who does not like to make friends every now and then, and when it comes to pop music, the singer only hangs out with a few female colleagues in private.

She is closest with Jovana Pajić, and now she also talked about her relationship with Jelena Tomašević. Both competed in the same music competitions at the beginning of their careers, and both are from Kragujevac and attended the local high school at the same time. They know each other very well and respect each other immensely, but in a way they are also rivals.

Since Jelena is only a year and a few days older than Marija, they often met at music competitions, and Šerifović once said that Jelena mostly won.

“Jelena and I have our history, from that festival, then through the next one, and through 3K Dur. I adore Jelena, we were yin-yang at our school, literally,” claimed Marija, who does not hide that she often had to applaud Jelena for her victories.

“Mother, I may also be traumatized, because at the first, second and third, if there were three or two festivals, she won. Jelena also won at the 3K Dur that year when I was there, probably was it some kind of trauma and then I said: ‘Well, you don’t want him, that’s enough, it’s over now’, but yes, I was very angry,” she added.

See also how Marija recently spent time with her mother in Dubai:



See description

“I WAS VERY ANGRY, I WAS TRAUMA!” Marija Šerifović on the relationship with the deer Tomašević – NOBODY KNEW these details!

Hide description

Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 1 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 2 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 3 / 14 AD Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 4 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 5 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 6 / 14 AD Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 7 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 8 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 9 / 14 AD Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 10 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 11 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 12 / 14 AD Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. image: 14 13 / 14 Source: YouTube/Marija SerifovicNo. picture: 14 14 / 14

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Marija Šerifović revealed if she is performing somewhere for the New Year Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Pink.rs)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

