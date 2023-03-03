Marija Šerifović, the singer who brought the Eurosong to Serbia, announced herself on Twitter during the second semi-final night of the domestic competition!

Source: Youtube / Marija Serifovic

Singer Marija Šerifović can boast of a successful, long-term career during which she even managed to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to Serbia.

Her “Prayer” was performed in 2007 in the arena of the competition, on the street, during the competition that was then organized in Belgrade, and there is no election for the Serbian representative and no competition where her name is not mentioned.

Now she decided to comment on the others on her Twitter. After the performance in the second semi-final, during which we saw how the beautiful Hurricane girls dressed up, a tiktoker sang, and a priest danced with teddy bears on stage, Marija briefly wrote on Twitter:

“Verice, smoke the house!“.

Verice incenses the house — Marija Serifovic (@futomaki)March 2, 2023

Followers soon started leaving crying emoticons on her Twitter, as well as “we were just waiting for you” comments. Marija then spoke again and said “I thought about it, Eegor can, he can”.

This is who she meant.



See description What does the former winner say about the Serbian Eurovision Song Contest? She announced herself on Twitter Hide description Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 See also Russia, Navalny has been classified as a "terrorist" AD Izvor: RTS ScreenshotNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

Also check out these performances and performers: