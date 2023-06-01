Marija Šerifović sang in the rain, she was afraid of being killed by electricity Entertainment

Marija Šerifović told how she was almost electrocuted at a recent performance.

Source: Youtube / Marija Serifovic

Marija Šerifović is someone who enjoys socializing with her audience, and has been sharing numerous events from her private life with them for a long time in a vlog broadcast on her YouTube channel.

Recently, she revealed that the police issued a warrant for her arrest, and now she shocked with the story of a performance during which she encountered a big problem. As she explained, it was raining so hard that the singer was worried about being electrocuted during the performance.

“The following situation happened. We did not expect that it would rain like this, so the organizers organized a tent. We now hope that we will not be killed collectively by electricity and that we will not sink on this huge ship,” said Marija during the dress rehearsal.

Fortunately, the singer’s wishes were granted, and when the sky finally cleared, Marija could breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy the spectacular performance she gave her audience.

“Oh, that was nice. I want to take the opportunity once again to thank all the people who were on the ship tonight. Thank you for choosing me to brighten up your weekend,” commented Marija with a smile.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!