Marija Sol Perez, the Argentinian presenter who has millions of followers, showed the styling for the recording of the show

The Argentinian presenter Maria Sol Perez has been considered one of the favorite fitness and TV beauties on social networks for years.

Her appearance in the jersey of the national team while hosting the Big Brother show only strengthened that fame, so now Marija has almost six and a half million followers on Instagram. Now the attractive host surprised them all and published a video that everyone is talking about.

Instead of a video from the gym where she does squats and lifts weights, Marija published a video showing how she got dressed for the last show of the famous reality show. Leather pants, a leather corset, and “a million” tattoos on the face and body.

“You’re beautiful no matter what, but you’re a little overdone,” read one of the comments. Watch the video:

See also the best editions in which she hosted the show:



But also how her swimsuit looks:

