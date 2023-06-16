Marijan Budimir is the new coach of Široki Brije | Sport

Široki Brijeg has a new coach.

Source: Promo/NK Široki Brijeg

Marijan Budimir is the new coach of Široki Brijeg. The 42-year-old expert arrives at Pecar after achieving great results on the bench of the junior team HNK Hajduk Split.

As a player, Budimir was part of Hajduk’s football school, from which he went to the Italian Udinese as a cadet, and then during his career he played for clubs in Slovenia, Lithuania and Croatia. He said goodbye to active football in 2014, when he formally “hung up his football boots”.

He then decided on a coaching job, which he started in his hometown, admittedly at the RNK Split football school, where he drew attention to his work with great results, and in the summer of 2016 he moved to Poljud.

In Hajduk’s football school, he gradually developed and waited for his opportunity, trained professionally, among other things in the Spanish Villarreal, in order to wait for his time and confirmation of his quality.

In the summer of 2020, after eight years of waiting, he led the juniors of Hajduk to the title of Croatian champion. However, he did not stop there with his successes, he did the same in the following two seasons, and the crown of it all was last season when he became vice-champion of Europe with the juniors of “Bilih” from Split.

This triumphant path of Hajduk’s juniors three years ago is actually Budimir’s path – who now continues in senior football as the coach of Široki Brijeg.

The official presentation of the new coach of Širokobrije “blue and white” and his professional staff will be held on Monday, June 19 in the press room at Pecara, starting at 12 noon.