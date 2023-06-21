Marijana Mićić biography | Entertainment

Due to her second pregnancy, Marijana Mićić is again in the center of attention, and many remember the first time they saw her on the small screen.

Marijana Mićić found herself in the center of attention when the news that she was in another state echoed in all domestic media. The Serbian actress and presenter is in her sixth month and is expecting another girl with her partner.

The entire public sent her numerous congratulations, especially fans who have been following her since the beginning of her career. Let’s recall that the local public got to know Marijana when she was part of the “Simple Life” project.

Marijana Mićić was born in Belgrade on March 20, 1983. She graduated from Kralj Petar Prvi elementary school and the Eleventh Belgrade High School, and then graduated in acting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade (now the Faculty of Contemporary Arts), in Ivan Bekjarev’s class.

Together with Ana Mihajlovski, she is best known as the host of Big Brother. They gained popularity together in the series “Jednostavan život” and “Bela Lađa” and leading most of the Emošon production shows.

The simple life of Marijana Mićić Source: YouTube/ MRLAJKOVIC

She left Emotion Production in 2014 and moved to TV Pink, where she hosts the children’s music talent show “Pink Stars”. She acted in several television series, and her greatest success was in the series Love and Hate, where she played the role of nurse Slavica.

