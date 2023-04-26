Home » Marijana Zonjić changed her personal description | Entertainment
Marijana Zonjić changed her personal description | Entertainment

Marijana Zonjić changed her personal description | Entertainment

Marijana Zonjić was a participant in Zadruga 5 and after the reality show she became Dalila Dragojević’s best friend, and now she shocked everyone with her new look.

Source: ATA IMAGES/Antoni Ahel

The blonde, who got closer to Delilah after they left the reality show, posted several pictures of herself blue lenses, different eyebrows and upgraded hairand it catches the eye of many people her toned face, so it is immediately suspected that she underwent new aesthetic correctionswhich is no stranger to her because she spoke openly about it herself.

She posed in a provocative white corset and threw out the silicones, and she did not reveal the reasons for which she was photographed in this edition. “Kuku, what do you do?“, “Girl, you don’t look like yourself“, “She overdid herself“, are just some of the comments on Instagram.

See also how Marijana looks without upgraded hair:

And when he shows the attributes…

