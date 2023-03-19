Marius Grigonis talked about Dejan Radonjic and the situation in Panathinaikos.

Source: Profimedia

Panathinaikos lost again to Olympiakos (76:74). The team from Piraeus celebrated in a “hot” away game, and after that match, the player of the home team, Marius Grigonis, “stung” the former coach as well. Dejan Radonjić. He also mentioned him in his statement after that defeat.

The Lithuanian finished the match with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and then he mentioned the former head of Zvezda, who was recently fired from the ranks of the “greens”. “Last time we lost to them by more than 20 points, it’s all about the way we played now, we were more like a team. The feeling on the field was different. The damage has already been done and there are many things we have to work on and we don’t have much time, that’s how it is. We can’t give up, there are still many matches. If I were to talk about my situation, it would take us the whole evening. I’m still in the club I’m not going to talk about Radonjic or recount what he did and said. It’s within the club,” Grigonis said.

Then he reflected on the match itself and the events on the floor. “We played well, there were some moments when we weren’t on the same wavelength, although it’s better than it was. At least we can be happy about that. In such duels, the details decide, some referee decisions, some shots, all of that can decide the match. Matches like this are always difficult and there is a big fight, we have to create even more pressure on Olympiakos in the future,” said Grigonis.