Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

The couple crisis Marina Giordano and Roberto Ferri will come to a sensational turning point, as signaled by the spoilers of A place in the sun. The two spouses entered into a crisis on their wedding day, when Lara Martinelli she showed up at the ceremony with a baby in her arms and passed it off as the entrepreneur’s son. From that moment on, the dark lady heavily insinuated herself into Roberto’s life using the child and Marina was unable to tolerate the situation.

Giordano, in particular, moved away from Naples and took refuge in London with her family, a decision that allowed Lara to get closer to Roberto, who cheated on his wife with Martinelli. Later, when Marina returned home, she discovered Ferri’s treachery and declared war on him, even hiring Alberto Palladini as her lawyer to force her husband to leave Palazzo Palladini.

A place in the sun, previews: Giordano will decide to cancel the lawsuit against her husband

Marina and Robert, despite having declared war, they will spend a night of passion and finally there will be a truce between them. However, while Ferri will believe that the situation can finally be resolved between them, Giordano will explain to her husband that their marriage has now come to an end and that both must accept reality. The woman will be very sincere with Roberto and she will confess to him that she is in no way able to accept that he has had a son of Larawhile she never succeeded.

Marina, during the confrontation with Roberto, will also announce that she has decided to abandon the lawsuit she has undertaken with Alberto to obtain the house and, as revealed by the previews of A place in the sunshe will inform her husband that she will be able to stay at Palazzo Palladini, while she will go back to London.

A place in the sun, Ida increasingly willing to take Tommaso back

Roberto will be blown away by Marina’s decision to leave him the house and go away and he will try to keep her. The entrepreneur, in particular, just when her wife is about to leave for London, will address an unexpected appeal and ask her to stay, specifying that he will be the one to leave Palazzo Palladini. What will Giordano decide to do at that point?

Meanwhile, while Marina and Roberto will be grappling with their relationship crisis, Lara will have to manage Ida’s return, more than ever determined to take back little Tommaso. To follow all the developments of this storyline, let’s not miss the next episodes of Un posto al sole, from Monday to Friday at 20.50 on Rai 3.

