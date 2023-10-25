Marina Berlusconi: “Invented backstory, I respect Giorgia Meloni a lot”

“In recent days I have read and heard everything: backstories completely invented, reconstructions totally devoid of logical sense and often even contradictory. The truth is only one: I have a lot of respect Giorgia Meloni. I find her capable, coherent, concrete. I appreciate her on a political level and I also appreciate her a lot as a woman, even more so these days.” So Marina Berlusconipresident of Fininvest and Mondadori, to Bruno Vespa for the book “Il rancore e la Speranza” to be released by Mondadori/Rai Libri at the beginning of November.

“When my father passed away I felt her closeness to our family and for this I am grateful (to Giorgia Meloni, ed.). As regards the government, I shared various choices made by Palazzo Chigi, starting with the great attention towards politics foreign in the name of healthy and sacrosanct Atlanticist and pro-European principles: we are living in a dramatic phase, in which our very identity, liberal and democratic, is under attack. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the massacres in the Middle East have they are the most obvious and most atrocious demonstration.”

“Regarding economic policy, then, I appreciate the caution and sense of responsibility with which this executive is managing the public accounts. Undoubtedly there have also been some moves that I liked less and I have not hidden it”, adds Marina Berlusconi: “But it must always be considered that the government found itself having to face a very complicated macroeconomic situation, between war and inflation, as well as having to remedy some truly indigestible legacies of the past”.