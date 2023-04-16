Home » Marina Maljković won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce Sports
Marina Maljković won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce Sports

After many attempts, Fenerbahce managed to win the cup in the Euroleague.

Source: MN PRESS

Selector of the women’s basketball team Marina Maljković once again she showed her coaching greatness. Maljković with Fenerbahce won the Euroleague Cup as they are in the final beat Čukurova 99:60 (29:17, 28:7, 20:20, 22:16). This is also the first Euroleague trophy for the Serbian coach, since she won the Eurocup with Galatasaray in the 2017-18 season, while we know very well what she did with the Serbian basketball players.

Marina Maljković has been leading Fenerbahce since last season, she took over at the end of the season and they lifted the Turkish championship cup, and then she selected the team herself and obviously made a powerful team that dominantly reached the first cup in the Euroleague, as they previously lost four finals. So she made history with them as he did in the men’s section Željko Obradović.

In addition to Marina Maljković, Serbian basketball players Mina Đorđević and Ivana Raca won the title with Fenerbahce (no points in the final), while Aleksandra Crvendakić scored ten points and seven rebounds for the defeated team.

