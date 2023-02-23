Marina Visković was photographed in a bikini and showed off her slender figure from several angles.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Marina Visković decided to take a break from her daily business obligations and traveled to warmer regions where she enjoys and relaxes on beautiful beaches.

On several occasions, the singer set the internet on fire with photos in a bikini, there were also rumors about the expensive accessories she showed, but also about her mother, who threw her into the “second plan”. Marina has now enlightened her followers again, and the new shots in the swimsuit are only commented on. While relaxing on her towel, Visković took out her camera and captured every part of her brutal figure.

This time she chose a white bikini, and the camera moved around and captured herself from the best angles. “The fish has a headache”, “Marina, you are the best”, “The most beautiful singer”, “Oh kid”, “Um beautiful, um too pretty”, are just some of the numerous reactions.

Check it out:

00:10 Marina Viskovic Source: Instagram/marina_viskovic_official Source: Instagram/marina_viskovic_official

Here are the photos with which she explained everything:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!