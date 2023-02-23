Home World Marina Visković in bikini | Fun
World

Marina Visković in bikini | Fun

by admin
Marina Visković in bikini | Fun

Marina Visković was photographed in a bikini and showed off her slender figure from several angles.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Marina Visković decided to take a break from her daily business obligations and traveled to warmer regions where she enjoys and relaxes on beautiful beaches.

On several occasions, the singer set the internet on fire with photos in a bikini, there were also rumors about the expensive accessories she showed, but also about her mother, who threw her into the “second plan”. Marina has now enlightened her followers again, and the new shots in the swimsuit are only commented on. While relaxing on her towel, Visković took out her camera and captured every part of her brutal figure.

This time she chose a white bikini, and the camera moved around and captured herself from the best angles. “The fish has a headache”, “Marina, you are the best”, “The most beautiful singer”, “Oh kid”, “Um beautiful, um too pretty”, are just some of the numerous reactions.

Check it out:

Source: Instagram/marina_viskovic_official

Here are the photos with which she explained everything:

See also  Morto Sir Clive Sinclair, l'inventore del computer ZX Spectrum

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

“Fascism was born with beatings”

Palermo, treasure confiscated but Ciancimino jr ​​is no...

Israel: 6 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip...

News Udinese – Nightmare second round / The...

A fire broke out at a uranium processing...

Višković on appointing ministers Info

Fear in Kenya, an Italian resort in Watamu...

Biden accidentally falls again while boarding plane at...

The story of journalists stranded in Kiev: “Dangerous...

News Udinese – Mister Strama: “There is regret...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy