Marine born Gabriele Minì flies in free practice in Monte Carlo, his best time

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Fia Formula 3 is back and Gabriele Minì is once again the protagonist on the track. The very young driver originally from Marineo, in fact, recorded the best time in free practice in Montecarlo, site of the fourth test (actually the third given that the Imola appointment was canceled due to the tragic…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gabriele Minì flies in free practice in Monte Carlo, his best time appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».