Marine Le Pen sent to trial for embezzlement of EU public funds

Marine Le Pen sent to trial together with the party and 27 other leaders for misappropriation of European public funds between 2004 and 2016. The trial is scheduled forautumn 2024 before the Paris court. “Unfortunately this decision is not a surprise,” commented the lawyer of the leader of the Rassemblement National, Rodolphe Bosselutin a statement.

The party reiterates Le Pen’s defense and maintains that she has not “committed any infraction, any irregularity”: “We formally contest the accusations made against our MEPs and against our parliamentary assistants“, the French far-right party wrote in a note, adding that the trial will be “finally the opportunity to defend oneself”, making “one’s common sense arguments count”. As reported by the worldthe managers of the National Gathering they are accused of having set up a mechanism to finance hiring using EU funds intended for MPs’ parliamentary assistants. The estimated damage to the EU Parliament is around 7 million euros: a figure that has already been partially recovered with the withdrawal from the salaries of MEPs. Marine Le Pen paid last July around 300 thousand euros.

