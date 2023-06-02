“Marine Le Pen’s party was the transmission belt of Russian power in France”

The French far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, the National Gatheringis accused of having been “a drive belt” of Russian power in France. This can be read in the report of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into foreign interference. The document, excerpts of which were leaked last June 1, underlines the “alignment” of the Front National, ancestor of the Rassemblement National, along the lines of the “Russian speech” at the time of the “illegal annexation” of Crimea in 2014, a few months after obtaining a loan from a Czech-Russian bank. Le Pen accused the report of “dishonesty”.

The document was approved with 11 votes in favor, five against and two abstentions by the Commission of Inquiry into Foreign Interference. The rapporteur is the deputy of Renaissance, the party of Emmanuel Macron, Constance Le Grip. The excerpts were revealed by Mediapart in the last few hours and, pending the official publication, further changes or additions will be possible by other members of the parliamentary body.