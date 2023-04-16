Marinović Barbarić statements after the match Široki Brijeg Borac | Sport

Vinko Marinović commented on today’s match.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

The fighter triumphed in the round derby over Široki Brijeg with a score of 2:3, and the hero of the match was Momčilo Mrkaić, who scored a hat-trick at Pecara.

Twice Ivica Barbarić’s team had the advantage in this duel, but Borac scored two goals in stoppage time in the second half and took a big step towards the European stage.

After this incredible turn of events in the last minutes of the match, Borca’s coach Vinko Marinović spoke for Arena Sport.

“This was a very interesting game, especially in these last minutes. We started the game badly, we conceded a goal right at the beginning. In those first 10-15 minutes, we were not on the field at all and there was no plan of ours that we should have played. After that we lost, scored that goal and went to halftime with a draw,” said Marinović and added:

“I think that in the second half we had some initiative and a few situations that we could have solved better. When we were in a situation to make a counterattack, that second goal by Široki happened and in the end we had to take risks with some players. We threw all our cards into the attack and luckily for us we managed to win the game”.

Marinović congratulated his players on today’s success, but also recalled that this was not the first time that such a turn of events happened to him at Pecara.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the players, it’s really hard to overturn a result like this. I once again, when I was the coach of Zrinjski, had a similar situation where we also overturned the result in the last minutes and celebrated,” concluded Marinović.

Široki Brijeg’s coach Ivica Barbarić also gave his opinion on today’s match.

“This was a dynamic game with a lot of rhythm. Practically when we had solved everything, we lost and that’s it. We have to come to terms with the result, congratulate the opponent and prepare for the next game,” said Barbarić.