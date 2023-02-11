Mario Iorgulescu was sentenced by the magistrates of the Bucharest Court, on Friday, to 15 years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of murder. The judges’ decision is not final. Currently, the son of the LPF president is in Italy where he is undergoing a recovery process at a private clinic.

Mario Iorgulescu, 27 years old, caused, in 2019, a road accident that resulted in the death of a man, the father of two children. Iorgulescu junior was, at the time of the accident, under the influence of alcohol and hallucinogenic substances.

The judges at the Bucharest Court sentenced Mario Iorgulescu to a sentence of 14 years and two months in the case of murder. The sentence was merged with an older conviction, which resulted in a sentence of 15 years and 8 months in prison, according to the decision on the portal of the Bucharest Court.

Mario Iorgulescu was also definitively sentenced, in April 2021, to three years in prison with execution, in another case, being found guilty of complicity in the seizure of a man.

Mario Iorgulescu was banned from driving on public roads for a period of five years and will have to pay the victim’s family the sum of 50,000 lei as material damages and the sum of 100,000 euros as moral damages.

Photo source: Instagram