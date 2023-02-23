The Bucharest Court made public, on Thursday, the decision justifying the sentence in the case of murder and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs (cocaine), in which the defendant Mario Iorgulescu was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison with execution.

The decision, in the first instance, was taken on February 10, 2023, by judge Manuela Orzață. In the motivation decision, a series of shocking details from this file were made public. The motivational decision includes 59 pages in which the magistrate who decided to sentence Mario Iorgulescu explains in detail the reasons for ordering this punishment.

Next, we present the most important passages from the reasoning decision:

The magistrate says that the evidence in the file shows that Mario Iorgulescu had discernment at the time of the accident. Also, Iorgulescu was driving a powerful vehicle that can turn into a weapon of crime at any time, he showed indifference to the consequences of his actions, “these aspects show an increased dangerousness of the defendant, disinhibition and serious disregard for road traffic rules”.

“Therefore, if any doctor, during the entire period that the defendant held a driver’s license, had become aware of the existence of serious mental illnesses of such a nature as to declare the defendant psychologically unfit to drive vehicles on public roads, he would have the legal obligation to do so ( …)

Such medical documents from which serious mental disorders could result were not submitted to the case file, the non-existence of these documents before the road accident being supported by the fact that he had a valid driver’s license on the date of the road accident (…)

It cannot reasonably be accepted that a person’s parents would have allowed that person with a serious mental disorder to have access to such a powerful vehicle, which can be turned into a murder weapon at any time, without the risk of putting endangering not only the life of one’s own child, but also that of other people, and of submitting at the same time to the risk of being accused of moral complicity in the commission of a crime against life”.

“Thus, the witness (…), a medical professional, showed before the court the fact that immediately after the accident she noticed the defendant, who was trying to get out of the car, with the lower part of his body outside the car, it was consistent , could move his fingers and toes, cooperative, said his stomach hurt, repeatedly asked if anyone had died.

They tried to move him away from the risk zone, the defendant was asking if someone had died, they were trying to calm him down and then he asked them to call his father, he gave them his father’s number,” the witnesses said.

“As the defendant’s defense has shown, he gives interviews in the press (even if the defense believes that the reporters abused the defendant in this sense), he contacts the witnesses in the file to ask them for money on loan, he makes statements about the traffic incident in front of the family (see in this regard the point of view expressed by the defendant’s mother, from which it follows that: ‘what’s more, the boy later, when he started to remember something, said that he was harassed in traffic and he accelerated and then a car cut him off and he saw a bright light, a strong flash expressed itself and that’s all he remembers’), but refuses any dialogue with the court or judicial bodies in Italy requested by he goes to the medical clinic where he is admitted to obtain the defendant’s consent to perform various acts”.

“Under this aspect, it can be seen from the CD submitted by the Italian judicial bodies, at the request of the court, how the defendant, standing cross-legged, slightly tanned, remains silent when he is asked about certain aspects that the court deemed necessary, including his name and surname and other data necessary for identification (aspects regarding which he does not have the right to remain silent, according to the law, being able to remain silent only with regard to the act attributed to him).

The defendant thus accepts the defense strategy of remaining silent and invoking mental health conditions that prevent him from participating in the trial, although by simply accepting this strategy the defendant proves that he understands what is happening”.

“At that procedural moment, the court found that such expertise is not possible due to the conduct of the defendant and his family (his provisional legal representative).

Even through the requests made, the defendant automatically excluded such a possibility. However, the defendant cannot choose in this way the place of conducting the expert examination, given that he is a transportable person (this aspect expressly results from the audio-video recording transmitted by the Italian judicial authorities on the occasion of the attempt to hear the defendant, on which occasion he kept quiet) and, moreover, the expertise would be useful precisely for the settlement of a request made by the defendant, through lawyers, in his exclusive interest.

It cannot be claimed that the defendant is untransportable under the conditions in which he was transported on the territory of Italy between several medical clinics, nor can it be claimed that he cannot be transported to Romania due to the medical recommendations from Italy (submitted by the defendant to the file) which would be in the sense of not moving him”.

“Even supposing that the defendant would have been arrested as soon as he entered the territory of Romania based on the preventive arrest warrant issued in his absence in the present case, the defendant would benefit from all the necessary medical care right from the start.

Thus, according to art. 50 of Law 254/2013, the administration of each penitentiary provides food according to the age and health status of the person in question, and according to art. 71 of the same law, the defendant would have the right to medical assistance, treatment and care. On the other hand, according to art. 240 of the Criminal Procedure Code, if, on the basis of the medical documents, it is found that the pretrial detainee suffers from an illness that cannot be treated in the medical network of the National Penitentiary Administration, the administration of the place of detention orders treatment under guard permanent in the medical network of the Ministry of Health“.

“(…) He showed indifference to the consequences of his actions that he foresaw, endangering traffic participants, but leaving the occurrence or avoidance of a collision to chance and, under these conditions, killing the victim (…) , participant in traffic, with indirect intent.

All these aspects equally reveal an increased dangerousness of the defendant, disinhibition and serious disregard for road traffic rules (…)

Regarding the conduct after the commission of the crime, the court notes that the defendant did not admit the commission of the acts, did not appear for a moment before the Romanian judicial bodies to give a statement, nor did he want to give any statement before the Italian judicial bodies, at the request of the authorities Romanian judiciary”.

A witness to the accident told the court horrible scenes at the scene of the collision, the driver of the other car being found thrown on the ground – “he was lying like a pretzel, he was still torn in him, only his pants were holding him”.

“The witness described the collision as ‘a kick to the ball’, the vehicles did not overturn, but crawled.

The car (Iorgulescu’s, no) ended up facing Chitila, up on the curb, almost stuck to a pillar, as if it had been parked on the side.

The other car was on fire in the front, at the hood, where it had extensive damage. Immediately after the collision, he stopped the witness, jumped out of the car and went with the intention of getting him out of there, but when he went to the car he saw him on the grass, in the field next to the vehicle.

According to the witness, the victim “was sitting like a pretzel, he was still torn inside him, only his pants were holding him”, he was in the field to the side on the right side of the car.

The witness assumed that the victim was thrown into the right door of the car, after which the door locked in place.

The victim’s eyes were closed, the witness was screaming at her as loud as he could, thinking that if he tried to move her, he would hurt her more, he didn’t even think he was dead, being sure that the doctors would save him.

While the witness was near the victim, other passers-by came to the area. He shouted at them for the ambulance to come, calling the emergency number himself.

The ambulance arrived in about 7-8 minutes, and during this time a woman who said she was a nurse came, put her hand on his neck and said that he was dead and that she was going to the other driver to save him, that is, to the defendant” , said the respective witness.