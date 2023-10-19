Mario Iorgulescu, definitively sentenced to prison with execution

Mario Iorgulescu was definitively sentenced to prison, after being found guilty of murder. The son of Gino Iorgulescu, the president of the LPF, will be behind bars for 13 years and eight months.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) took the final decision on Wednesday, after Mario Iorgulescu was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in the first instance, but the players decided to reduce it by two years. The sentence represents a merger of two sentences: 12 years and eight months for murder plus one year and eight months for an earlier case, where he was accused of violence and deprivation of liberty. Mario Iorgulescu will also have to pay 150,000 lei in damages.

“Abolish the appealed sentence in part and re-judge the merits: Discount the resulting sentence of 15 years and 8 months of imprisonment imposed on the defendant in the component sentences, of 14 years of imprisonment, 2 years of imprisonment, 3 years of imprisonment and the increase of 1 year and 8 months of imprisonment, on which restores them to their individuality.

Based on art. 188 para. 1 Criminal Code, sentences the defendant Iorgulescu Gino Mario to 12 years in prison for committing the crime of murder. Based on art. 39 para. 1 lit. b) Criminal Code, merges the 12-year prison sentence applied for the crime of murder with the 2-year prison sentence applied for the crime of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances and with the 3-year prison sentence applied for the crime of complicity in deprivation of freedom illegally applied by criminal sentence no. 944/20.12.2018 pronounced by the 3rd District Court of Bucharest in file no. 33036/301/2016, definitive by criminal decision no. 504/09.04.2021 of the Bucharest Court of Appeal – Criminal Division I,” the court minutes state.