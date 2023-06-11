Mario Milošević was arrested Info

Mario Milošević from Podgorica was arrested again after he was released from the prison of the Investigation Prison.

Mario Milošević from Podgorica was arrested again after he was released from the prison of the Investigation Prison, Montenegrin “Vijesti” writes. He was arrested on suspicion of murder Miodrag Kruščić.

“After questioning the suspect MM, for the criminal acts of creating a criminal organization, aggravated murder of the injured MK and illegal possession of weapons and explosive substances, the special prosecutor issued a decision on his detention for up to 72 hours, from the time of deprivation of liberty“, he announced state prosecutor and spokesman Vukas Radonjić.

Kruščić was killed at the table of a restaurant in Podgorica on May 21, 2018. On February 19, 2019, the Police Directorate and the Podgorica Higher Prosecutor’s Office announced to journalists that they had shed light on the murder of that man from Podgorica and said that the same team of nine suspects was also responsible for the wounding of Vijesti journalist Olivera Lakić.

Milošević, who is reputed to be a member of the Kavačka clan, was released from custody after the time for which he can be in the Investigation Prison expired, if the first-instance verdict is not passed within that period. He spent three and a half years in the Investigation Prison on suspicion of being the direct perpetrator of the murder of Radomir Đuričković in Cetinje in 2016, and was arrested in Kosovo.

Who was the murdered Miodrag Kruščić

Miodrag Krušić, who was killed, was the owner of the Podgorica disco “Beagle”. He was liquidated in the full garden of a bar in Montenegro, and he was known for hanging out with members of the Skaljar clan. “Tall, big, dressed in black, with a hood and a silicone mask over his face”, that’s how the eyewitnesses to the murder of the owner of a famous discotheque described the attacker who approached him from behind while he was sitting in the garden of a restaurant on Monday and fired several shots at him.

At that moment, he was sitting with a journalist from Vijesti with whom he asked for a meeting in order to explain to her the problem he had with the leased part of Trsteno beach. The conversation was interrupted by the killer who came to the restaurant table through the passage of the building, where he fled after the liquidation. While Kruščić was getting up from the table, the killer had already started shooting at him. The killer, with at least one helper, fled the scene in a car, and then doused it with gasoline and set it on fire. It is believed that they then fled further in another vehicle.

Reasoning, as she said information adviser at the High Court, Marija Raković, is that there is no first-instance verdict three years after the indictment was filed, and that is the basis for the abolition of custody. After the termination of custody, Milošević was taken to the Special State Prosecutor’s Office (SDT), where he was questioned on suspicion of killing Kruščić on May 21, 2018, in Podgorica. Milošević is accused of being the direct perpetrator of the murder of Đuričković in Cetinje, and in addition to him, Igor Mašanović and Vukan Vujačić are also accused.

The indictment of the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office accuses them of being involved in the murder of Đuričković, which took place on October 10, 2016, and of endangering the life of Milorad Radulović. According to the indictment, Milošević was designated as the direct perpetrator of the murder. As stated in the indictment, the defendants bought a Renault Megane vehicle for 2,100 euros, which was used during the murder, specifically that the defendant Vujačić took possession of the vehicle on October 9, 2016 in Podgorica.

It is added that on October 10, they followed Đuričković’s movements in Cetinje, waited for him to get into a vehicle in Proleterska IV Street near the “Konoba” bar. At that moment, the accused Milošević fired two projectiles in the direction of Đuričković, who died a day later as a result of his wounds,” the indictment states. As further stated, they fled on a country road and set fire to the vehicle in which they left the automatic rifle from which the shots were fired.

