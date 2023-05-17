Marisa Bruni Tedeschi on Sarkozy: “My son-in-law is innocent”

Marisa Bruni Tedeschi, 93, answers the phone with her usual imperturbable liveliness. «Yes, I heard on TV this morning the news of my son-in-law’s sentence to 3 years. I have to tell you the truth, I’m not worried – she explains in a really calm tone – I know Nicolas enough to be convinced first of all of her innocence and secondly that she will make it this time too ».

But how was the news received by your daughter and by Sarkozy himself?

«I don’t even know if they know since they’re flying back from America where they went for my nephew’s Columbia graduation, Carla’s eldest son, Aurélien who will be 22 in June. So I couldn’t even talk to them.”

Will you see them already tonight?

«Yes, because we will leave for the Côte d’Azur for our home in Cap Nègre since tomorrow Carla will have to be in Cannes because she is the new testimonial of Bulgari jewels».

So there won’t be any changes in plans due to this news?

“Certainly not. Also because it’s not the first time, as I was telling you, that justice is raging against Nicolas, and he has always shown that he knows how to handle it well and on his own. And voilà this time too it will go like this ».

News agencies say he was sentenced on appeal to three years and that one will be under house arrest.

“I am sure that Nicolas will make a new appeal, I am thinking of the” Cour de cassation “, but as I tell you it is my hypothesis, because I know the person and I know that he is certainly not the type to give up”.