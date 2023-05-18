Home » Marisa Molchansky releases the song “Vai” – MONDO MODA
World

Recording with students, alumni, friends and family has always been part of the singer, songwriter and music educator’s projects. Marisa Molchansky, the breeze. But, due to other demands that life presents on a daily basis, this idea was put aside for a long time. Until two unexpected events – the death of a beloved student and the decision of another to hit the road to live on a sabbatical – sparked a “warning signal” in the artist, a sense of urgency not to wait for other losses and absences to take action.
That’s how she composed “Vai!”, a song that talks about the difficult moment of going through the Covid-19 pandemic and how it makes all the difference to have a support network. And, in a movement of gratitude and communion, Marisa managed to gather a representative part of her support network at Estúdio do Mario, in the district of Barão Geraldo, in Campinas (SP), to record the composition.

The music video for “Go!” is now available on YouTube. On June 5th, the song will arrive on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and Tidal platforms, distributed by Tratore.
Composer: Marisa Molchansky
Musicians: Beto Kobayashi (guitars), João Paulo Martini (double bass), Leonardo Pelegrin (drums and percussion) and Marisa Molchansky (keyboards, guitar and voice).

Song recording Vai at Mario’s Studio @ Edis Cruz

Choir Voices: Adolfo Molchansky, Ana Carolina Sacco, Ana Paula de Sá Campos, Berenice Vitrio Vidotto Fior, Bruna Antunes de Aguiar Ximenes Pereira, Bruno Castro, Carla Regina, Cunha Moura, Tati 7 Cordas, Eliana Basilio, Eliezer Molchansky, Fernando Baeta , Fernando Souza Ribeiro, Gabriel D’Ávila Souza Fraiha, Giovana Gera Hobeika, Giovanna Pellegrino da Costa,
Guilherme Albuquerque, Gustavo Sacheto, Irina Bezzan Miquelin, João Daniel Hobeika, Joel Pinheiro, Julia Gera Hobeika, Julio Oliveira, Letícia Testa Montemor, Levi Macedo Lima, Luciana Hakim Derubeis, Luciana Priscilla Limeira, Maria Carolina Almeida de Giovanni, Rafaella Sasso Molchansky, Rosa Gomes, Sayuri Saraiva Adachi, Sheila Molchansky, Simone Janita, Tadeu Zafani
and Teresinha Ravena de Souza.
Sound: Henrique Manchuria (studio operator), Mario Porto (studio and mixing technician) and
Victor Varga (mastering engineer)

About Marisa Molchansky

Born in São Paulo based in Campinas, Marisa Molchansky graduated in Popular Music from Unicamp and has 22 years of professional experience in concerts, recordings, classes, television programs, executive and artistic productions, musical directions for professional and educational purposes. She also has two authorial works released: the digital EP “Marisa Molchansky”, from 2020, and the album “Brisa”, from 2011.
She is currently a teacher and musical coordinator at Chorus Escola de Música; teacher, band instructor, and band coordinator for the School of Rock Adult Program; and is responsible for coordinating and managing projects at Instituto Anelo.
