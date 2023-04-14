The famous snooker player Mark Allen declared bankruptcy, divorced, and lost 40 kilograms in 10 months.

Source: Profimedia

If you follow snooker, then you know his name well Mark Allen (37). His life story and everything he went through in the space of just one year can be an inspiration for many. He managed to lose 40 kilograms in 10 months, after a divorce and declaration of bankruptcy.

It all started from a tournament in June last year when he could barely move around the snooker table. “I didn’t feel well, I couldn’t walk around the table, I could hear my breath, I decided to give myself a chance. I enjoyed that tournament and after that ate and drank non-stop for several weeks. Then I just put my head down and broke, I changed my lifestyle, lost 40 kilos and don’t look at the scale anymore” said Allen.

Before all that, he divorced and declared bankruptcy. “I’m ashamed of what I spent money on, I subscribed to every part of my life, bankruptcy was the only choice. I earned about three and a half million dollars in this sport and I spent it all immediately after the earnings. I didn’t save anything, then the divorce came and I had to pay for everything. If I could turn back time, I would spend money more wisely”

He seems to have learned his lessons and made big changes. “I haven’t been in this good shape for a long time, I probably looked like this 15 or more years ago. I spend a lot of time in the gym and try to get rid of excess skin after losing weight. Losing weight helps me in snooker, but also in life,” concluded Allen. See how it used to look:

Source: Profimedia