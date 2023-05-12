Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a point in the NBA MVP voting | Sport

Should he be allowed to vote next year as well?

Once a great basketball player, then a successful coach, and now an expert ESPN analyst Mark Jackson really screwed up by voting in for the Most Valuable Player of the NBA League! He did not cast a single vote for Nikola Jokic, the two-time MVP and one of three players on the shortlist for the award this spring.

Jackson was an excellent organizer of the game of a number of NBA teams during the nineties, in the late eighties he was even an All-Star basketball player, and then coach of the Golden State Warriors in the period from 2011 to 2014, when they were on the way to championship years. This is how he voted in the NBA MVP election:

Joel Embiid

Janis Adetokumbo

Jayson Tatum

Shej Gildžus-Aleksander

Donovan Mitchell

Of course, Jackson had the right to vote at his discretion and according to his taste, and it’s another matter if he thinks that Nikola Jokić is not good enough for his vote, although with all of the above, he is also the leader of the second most successful team in the league and the most successful team in the Western Conference.

It’s just that, despite all personal affinities, in such a serious election, voters are still expected to approach it seriously, and not by voting against logic and what is obvious to anyone who has at least once picked up a basketball for who knows what reasons. Let alone had a career like Mark Jackson had.

Let’s remind you, Joel Embiid was declared the MVP and even though both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley think that Jokic is still the best, like many others, it cannot be taken away from the center of Philadelphia that he really played spectacularly. And it would be a complete scandal to claim that he is not even in the Top 5, as Jackson claims for Jokic.