Home » Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a point in the NBA MVP voting | Sport
World

Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a point in the NBA MVP voting | Sport

by admin
Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a point in the NBA MVP voting | Sport

Should he be allowed to vote next year as well?

Source: Profimedia

Once a great basketball player, then a successful coach, and now an expert ESPN analyst Mark Jackson really screwed up by voting in for the Most Valuable Player of the NBA League! He did not cast a single vote for Nikola Jokic, the two-time MVP and one of three players on the shortlist for the award this spring.

Jackson was an excellent organizer of the game of a number of NBA teams during the nineties, in the late eighties he was even an All-Star basketball player, and then coach of the Golden State Warriors in the period from 2011 to 2014, when they were on the way to championship years. This is how he voted in the NBA MVP election:

  • Joel Embiid
  • Janis Adetokumbo
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Shej Gildžus-Aleksander
  • Donovan Mitchell

Of course, Jackson had the right to vote at his discretion and according to his taste, and it’s another matter if he thinks that Nikola Jokić is not good enough for his vote, although with all of the above, he is also the leader of the second most successful team in the league and the most successful team in the Western Conference.

It’s just that, despite all personal affinities, in such a serious election, voters are still expected to approach it seriously, and not by voting against logic and what is obvious to anyone who has at least once picked up a basketball for who knows what reasons. Let alone had a career like Mark Jackson had.

See also  Syrian media: US illegally stationed troops in Syria to send convoys to steal oil and food - Military - CGTN

Let’s remind you, Joel Embiid was declared the MVP and even though both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley think that Jokic is still the best, like many others, it cannot be taken away from the center of Philadelphia that he really played spectacularly. And it would be a complete scandal to claim that he is not even in the Top 5, as Jackson claims for Jokic.

You may also like

The Bank of England raises rates to 4.5%:...

Warning from the Civil Protection in 6 Regions,...

Twitter, Wsj: Linda Yaccarino is negotiating to be...

Zora Vidović on the budget of the Republic...

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton on a yacht |...

haywire traffic – VIDEO

Debt Ceiling Negotiations Delayed McCarthy Criticizes Biden: No...

Palermo, no culprits in the Cala Levante trial:...

Hannah Waddington Eurovision host in tight dress |...

Weather forecast Friday, May 12, 2023 | weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy