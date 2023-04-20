Mark Lanegan, critic of his book The Devil in a Coma (2023)

“I try really hard to like you, but it’s fucking impossible.” That was told to Mark Lanegan (1964-2022) one of his first girlfriends, and it is one of the best possible descriptions of his character, burned by a certainly complicated childhood and youth. He tells it in this book, that he has the only defect of arriving a little later than the sensational “Sing Back and Cry” (Contra, 2022), one of the best musical autobiographies of recent times. The comparison is inevitable, although here too the purpose is different. It happens that Lanegan, after a life of countless excesses and frontal challenges to death, was about to go to the other neighborhood for something as prosaic and scarcely epic as the covid: something similar to what happened with Al Capone, who only stepped on jail for tax evasion and not for all the people who had been polished long before.