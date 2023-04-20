Mark Lanegan, critic of his book The Devil in a Coma (2023)

“I try really hard to like you, but it’s fucking impossible.” That was told to Mark Lanegan (1964-2022) one of his first girlfriends, and it is one of the best possible descriptions of his character, burned by a certainly complicated childhood and youth. He tells it in this book, that he has the only defect of arriving a little later than the sensational “Sing Back and Cry” (Contra, 2022), one of the best musical autobiographies of recent times. The comparison is inevitable, although here too the purpose is different. It happens that Lanegan, after a life of countless excesses and frontal challenges to death, was about to go to the other neighborhood for something as prosaic and scarcely epic as the covid: something similar to what happened with Al Capone, who only stepped on jail for tax evasion and not for all the people who had been polished long before.
The experience was hard enough for the voice of Screaming Trees to write this book, which is not the continuation of the previous one, which recounted its evolution until the early 2000s, but rather something limited to those traumatic months of 2020 and 2021 that he remained locked up in. an Irish hospital he just wanted to run away from. An excellent storyteller, the one from Seattle shines again here with a much shorter story, sometimes agonizing, once again translated into Spanish by Elvira Asensi, who does not dazzle like her predecessor, but does exemplarily show that zone of chiaroscuro between wakefulness, sleep and death: that area in which the real and the imagined are confused, and which somehow also supposes the corollary to an artistic journey as deeply tormented as his, without a drop of imposture.