The situation in Ukraine has been very strange recently. On October 19, both the CCP and India suddenly issued notices of evacuation. Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced on the same day that martial law would be imposed in four regions of Russia-occupied Ukraine, and the movement of people in eight regions of southern Russia adjacent to Ukraine would be restricted. The series of actions has raised suspicions that tensions in Ukraine will rise, including the possibility of Putin’s use of small nuclear weapons.

The video also includes:

• Several options for Russia to use nuclear weapons

• Warn Beijing or advance to Taiwan to speed up military aid to Taiwan

