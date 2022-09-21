Home World Mark Zuckerberg expecting the third child, the announcement on Facebook with his wife Priscilla Chan
The communication took place (obviously) with a post on Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg e Priscilla Chan they will have a third son, indeed a third daughter. In fact, the next one will also be a child and she will keep company with August e Maximathe other two daughters, respectively 7 and 5 years old.

Chan and Zuckerberg have been married for 10 years and are not particularly used to posting pictures of family or personal life on Meta’s social network. When it happens it is usually an event. And in fact, under the message (obviously, as above) appeared almost immediately millions and millions of comments of good wishes.

