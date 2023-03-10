Marko DNA allegedly beat his wife Divna in the reality show Zadruga

Izvor: YouTube/RTV Pink Official/screenshot

Pink’s viewers met Mark and Divna DNA in the show of the same name, in which paternity is confirmed. At one time, Marko accused his wife Divna of cheating on him and suspected that the daughter was his, after which the couple became part of a reality show.

Recently, the Milanovics entered the Cooperative, where Divna discovered that her husband had been cheating on her and that for a while he lived with a woman – “me on the ground floor, they upstairs”, and today Miljana found out that Marko was hitting her.

“She was rustling around half past 9 this morning, we couldn’t sleep, then he harassed her to sleep, when she didn’t want to, he hit her twice,” Miljana listened to the events, and then revealed “what she would do to such men”.

This video was published on Instagram in which cooperative women talk about violence, and viewers in the comments ask “where is the video to see what kind of violence is done in reality TV”.

See:

00:30 Marko hit Divna DNA Source: Instagaram/samopostramo1 Source: Instagaram/samopostramo1

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!