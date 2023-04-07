Marko DNA left the Cooperative, and the Big Boss sent a letter and informed the cooperatives about it, after which his wife Divna completely broke down.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

A letter from the Big Boss arrived at the Cooperative this afternoon, in which the participants were informed that Marko DNA had to leave the reality show due to the health problems he complained about during the past few days.

Marko and Divna entered the sixth season of Zadruga together and moved into the White House two months ago, but after Marko’s exit, Divna was left alone to compete for first place and the main prize of 50,000 euros.

Marko suddenly fell ill two days ago, which is why the doctors came to Šimanovce, and after the examination it was found that he needs treatment and recovery at home. Divna started crying like rain when she heard what was written in the letter and told her husband:Marko, your Divna loves you very much“.

The co-workers gathered around her and comforted her, and told her that they would be by her side and help her, whatever she needed. “Neighbors will help him, we also have relatives. He’s not used to it here. He can’t stand noise, all this is sacred to him. We did everything together, and now he’s gone“, cried Divna.

See also Closed management of all cells of the current variant in Lanzhou | Lanzhou epidemic | Medium and high risk areas | Omicron variant strain

Marko DNA left the Cooperative Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!