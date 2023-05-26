Marko Docić scored a goal for Crvena Zvezda from a corner in the final of the Serbian Cup VIDEO | Sports

The captain of Cukaricki scored a spectacular goal in the final of the Serbian Cup against Crvena zvezda.

Source: MN Press/TV Arena sport

Čukarički gave a spectacular lead at “Marakana”, in the final of the Serbian Cup against Crvena zvezda. The guests’ captain and midfielder Marko Docić scored directly from the corner, giving the “Brjan” a 1:0 advantage. Milan Borjan was shocked on the goal line as the ball entered the net over him. Check out the masterpiece:



00:51 Marko Docić goal from a corner Zvezda Čukarički Source: ArenaSport Source: ArenaSport

Crvena zvezda was shocked after Docić’s goal, Borjan also complained about his injury and it took a few minutes for the favorite to stabilize and calmly try to equalize. Attacks by Miloš Milojević’s team continued, but there was no goal until halftime. On the other side, Badamosi could have given Čuka an advantage even before the goal, because he hit the post after a good action by Docić and Đorđe Jovanović.

And then there was a masterpiece by Docić that will surely be remembered – right from the corner into the “small net” of Borjan’s goal. On the big stage in domestic football, only Pixi Stojković scored from a corner in the big game – the “eternal” derby against Partizan in Humska.

(WORLD)