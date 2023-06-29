Home » marko gobeljić leaves crvena zvezda | Sports
Marko Gobeljić is leaving the “Rajko Mitić” stadium after six years.

The new Red Star coach Barak Bahar decided to “redrawn” by Marko Gobeljić and will not take him to the second part of the preparations in Russia, he reports “Mozart Sport”. Despite scoring a goal in the match against the Užice national team (3:1), Gobeljić was not in the protocol for today’s match against Borac (2:0), while he was not even at the stadium itself. The Israeli had a conversation with Gobeljić in which he informed him that he no longer counted on him and could look for a new environment.

Gobeljić has been in Crvena Zvezda since 2017 and participated in winning six consecutive titles, he played twice in the group stage of the Champions League, three times in the “spring” in Europe, but he simply did not pass Barak Bahar’s filter, so one year before the end contract to have to find a new club.

Previously, Barak Bahar “crossed out” the hitherto irreplaceable Milan Borjan, who went on loan to Slovakia, and brought his countryman Omri Glazer instead, while it will not be a surprise if a similar model is not found for Gobeljic. The right-back will soon celebrate his 31st birthday, but he has never played abroad before. He was previously a member of Napredek from Kruševac and Sloga from Kraljevo.

In addition to Marko Gobeljić, Red Star also has Aleks Vigo at right back, while in previous weeks it was mentioned that the returning Miloš Degenek could also play in that position, but the negotiations regarding his return from the USA have been prolonged. Now that it has become clear that there is no place for Gobeljić, it is expected that they will react to “Marakana”.

