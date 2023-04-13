Fenerbahce defender Marko Gudurić could have become the hero of the victory against Crvena Zvezda, but the ball did not go in.

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Fenerbahce defender Marko Gudurić he had a shot to win against Crvena Zvezda, his parent club, but missed it. The ball bounced off the hoop, and the match went into overtime, in which it is the Serbian team achieved a dramatic victory. After the match, Delia’s pet talked about that shot and explained that he was convinced it would go in.

“I felt good, she was in the right direction, I thought she was going in, but I was already thinking that I shouldn’t be happy and stay calm. I really thought she was going in,” Gudurić told reporters after the match.

How was it to perform in Pionir? He was again greeted with applause.

“It was the first time that the hall was really full and there was a good atmosphere. Once there was a crown, last season I think it was a derby, and now it was really packed and great, it was really special”.

Did he hear the cries for him to come back? “I didn’t hear tonight, I did last time. I signed a contract a month ago with Fener and it’s always nice to hear that. Everyone knows that I love Zvezda and that I want to come back one day. We’ll see when that will be”.

Finally, he was asked which team he would like to win in the playoffs? “Olimpiakos”, answered Gudurić shortly.