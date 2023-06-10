Marko Gudurić scored from the center, Efes beat Fenerbahce | Sports

Efes defeated Fenerbahçe in the fourth match of the semi-final series of the Turkish league and thus ended the season of the expensive team of Dimitris Itoudis.

Source: Profimedia

He won Anadolu Efes Fenerbahce 87:78 and thus reached the finals of the Turkish league! He won Ephesus in this series 3:1, but not to the team Dimitrisa Itudisa the incredible 3-pointer he scored from more than half the court didn’t help either Marko Gudurić. The great Serbian shooter was one of the best in the match with 16 points and eight assists, but he was also quite nervous, so twenty seconds before the end of the match he was sent off for another technical. However, by then it was all over.

Fener couldn’t do anything in this match Vasilij Micić who led his team to the finals with an incredible game. He had as many as 27 points with six assists, followed by Elijah Bryant with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Amat Mbaye had 16 points and seven rebounds.

With the defeated team, apart from Guduric, the only ones in a good mood were Scotty Wilbekin with 18 points and Jonathan Motley, who had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The second finalist will be known after the end of the series of Karšijaka and Turk Telekom from Ankara.