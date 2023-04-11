American teammates call out Marko Jagodić Kurija for his choice of music.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Marko Jagodić Kuridža is the target of name-calling and jokes from his American teammates in Budućnost from Podgorica. They complain about his choice of music and the fact that he sings old songs and listens to Tom Zdravković.

The Montenegrin club posted an interesting clip on its official Twitter profile. On him Cameron Reynolds, Eric Green and Jaleel O’Brien they talk about the choice of music in the dressing room. “The best DJ is Cam, he plays the best music, the worst is Kure. He sings some terrible songs all the time. In the shower, in the dressing room, he constantly sings some old songs that no one wants to hear“, the Americans said.

In the end, they received an answer from the Serbian representative. He had a short and clear message for them. “Oh, they have no idea,” said Kuridža and played a song by the legendary Toma Zdravković as he left the dressing room.

