Home World marko jagodić kuridža listens to toma zdravković | Sports
World

marko jagodić kuridža listens to toma zdravković | Sports

by admin
marko jagodić kuridža listens to toma zdravković | Sports

American teammates call out Marko Jagodić Kurija for his choice of music.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Marko Jagodić Kuridža is the target of name-calling and jokes from his American teammates in Budućnost from Podgorica. They complain about his choice of music and the fact that he sings old songs and listens to Tom Zdravković.

The Montenegrin club posted an interesting clip on its official Twitter profile. On him Cameron Reynolds, Eric Green and Jaleel O’Brien they talk about the choice of music in the dressing room. “The best DJ is Cam, he plays the best music, the worst is Kure. He sings some terrible songs all the time. In the shower, in the dressing room, he constantly sings some old songs that no one wants to hear“, the Americans said.

In the end, they received an answer from the Serbian representative. He had a short and clear message for them. “Oh, they have no idea,” said Kuridža and played a song by the legendary Toma Zdravković as he left the dressing room.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  French officials say that the number of delta strain infections continues to rise, the epidemic worsens in the Paris region-Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Microsoft announces the Deals with Gold of the...

Dr. Philgood on autophagy and weight loss |...

Robyn Hitchcock heads the BCN Psych Fest and...

FLEET MANAGER- FUTURMOTIVE / November 16, 2023 spotlight...

The whole story of Evan Gershkovich, the journalist...

Socunbohemio, review of Tales of the Four Seasons...

GB, sexual harassment: Tony Danker, director of the...

European strategic autonomy, explained – Il Post

It took a month for Pentagon military planes...

China-US, Macron corrects the shot: “No equidistance”. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy