Marko Jagodić Kuridža admits that he enjoys playing for the Serbian national team and that he and his compatriots will do everything to make the team go to Mundobasket.

Serbia is one step away from qualifying for the World Cup. In order to achieve that, it is necessary for her to win one of the two upcoming matches in the February “window”. Either against Greece in Athens (February 24) or three days later in Belgrade against Great Britain. As coach Svetislav Pešić said, fate is in the hands of Serbian basketball players.

Even the most experienced player in the Serbian team is aware of this. Marko Jagodić Kuridža who turns 36 in May. “We know that we are in a good situation before this ‘window’, one triumph is enough to qualify for the World Championship. We will try to finish everything in Greece. The coaches bring us closer to everything that awaits us, the tasks we have. Let’s play that match as well as possible and secure passage there.

Serbia and Greece will play with a lot of changes in the composition. Nikola Milutinov and Dejan Davidovac will be in the Serbian team, but for the first game. They are returning from Athens to Moscow. “Both we and they are in a different composition. The coaches bring things closer to us, the characteristics of the opponent, we will be ready. Of course, it means that Nikola and Dejan are there. Whoever is here has to give the maximum, we know what the goal is.”

At the end, Marko was also asked about how much he likes and means playing for the national team. “It’s always nice to come, see these guys with whom the training, socializing, atmosphere, everything is great. It’s nice for me, I’m almost 36 years old, I come every time and I will come as long as the selector calls me“, Kuridža concluded.

