Marko Janjušević Janjuš stole in Germany | Entertainment

Marko Janjušević Janjuš talked about the “trick” he used in the shopping center to get by as cheaply as possible, and he told the cooperative members that he would “teach” them.

He gave a “lecture” to the co-workers about how he navigated boutiques and went out with an “excess” wardrobe, as well as changing the labels on branded pieces of clothing to get by as cheaply as possible.

“I’m in Germany in some outlet and I like a sweater, but it’s expensive, 370 euros. I’ll take the same sweater, that color, 28 euros. I buy more things there and change the prices“, Janjuš was talking, and Mator was interested in how he “doesn’t whistle”.

I have two bags, some I paid, some I didn’t“, Janjuš boasted proudly, and Brandon was interested in teaching him. “Yes, he has some tricks. I thought I downloaded it, but I didn’t. I’ll dress you up. I came to the till, when it beeps. They took me to the room, examined me, I said that I don’t know, that maybe it got wet, and went to the cash register and paid“, explained Janjušević.


Janjuš stole a wardrobe in Germany
