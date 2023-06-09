Marko Marković on breaking up with Stanija Dobrojević | Entertainment

Marko Marković and Žana Đorđević made their relationship official in the final of Zadruga 6, when they appeared together holding hands.

Source: Kurir/ Petar Aleksić

Stanija Dobrojević’s ex-boyfriend has already met the daughter of his new girlfriend, from whom he hasn’t been separated from for months in the Cooperative, and he has apparently completely forgotten his old love.

“We didn’t make it official, because I think that would spoil everything. My daughter says that Marko is awesome,” said Žana, and Marko looked back on the breakup with Stanija: “I have not heard from Stanija, because there is no need for us to hear from each other. I haven’t watched anything, I have time to review everything. She and I did talk about some serious things, but the child is not the reason we are not together, we will never be together again“.



Given that he is from Montenegro, he was asked about Anđela Đuričić, who did not perform well in this season of the Cooperative. “As far as Angela is concerned, of course no family would be proud of that, regardless of whether it is Montenegro. No one would be happy, but the family would never give up their child. It’s normal that nobody likes that behavior.”

Tonight, the finalist Anita Stanojlović was the first to fall, who won the 14th place, and in the final she shone in an elegant edition:

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

