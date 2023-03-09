Luna Đogani’s husband allegedly did not attend her birthday celebration

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Apart from the fact that Marko is not seen in any of the pictures that Luna published from the birthday celebration, there is not even Marko’s congratulation on Instagram, as in previous years.

Although he did not advertise on the networks for Luna’s birthday, and now he published a video on his Instagram profile and surprised his and Luna’s followers.

On the video that he posted, there are “simple rules for a happy life”: “Every day, take 15 minutes and spend them in silence. Every day, be more positive than negative, Don’t lie, Your word is your pride, Get rid of people you don’t trust“.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!