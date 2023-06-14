Marko Simonović on stealing the cup against Partizan | Sports

Marko Simonovći recalled details from the final series of the ABA League.

Marko Simonović left a big mark in Crvena Zvezda. He won as many as 13 titles with the club. Four each in the ABA League and domestic championship and five in the Radivoje Korać Cup. One of the details by which many remember him happened after the final of the ABA League in 2014, when Partizan won the title. Then one of the fans stole the cup, which Simonović then raised in the stands.

He just talked about it in the podcast with Mile Ilic and revealed everything that preceded it. “You know what happened? Some fan came behind and took the cup, I don’t even know how it happened during the game. They won, it’s time to award the cups and there are no cups. The delegate came and said that referees and no one from Partizan could go there. I go there and they tell me it’s okay, to come up there and give me a cup,” Simonović began his story on the “Jao Mile” podcast.

After a short break, he continued. “As I climbed, some who had a good desire… But when the crowd starts, they have a good desire, then everything turned out badly. Then the best intentions went to the other extreme. Zvezda fans loved me very much and loved me even more after that. The Partizan fans started joking, provoking and teasing me, I accepted it and started joking. They liked it, so they liked me too.”

On Ilic’s statement that he appeared to have lifted the cup in one of the photographs. “Someone grabbed me by the elbow, lifted me up, and that’s how the picture was created, and it’s like he sees him celebrating,” laughed Simonović.