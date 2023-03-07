The unforgettable Partizan striker is approaching his hundredth year, and his career is just like his life story – unrepeatable!

Source: Youtube/FK Partizan Belgrade

On Monday, FK Partizan congratulated its great man on his birthday, Marku Valoku. The famous striker, born in 1927 in Surčin, was a member of the Yugoslav national team and the ace of the black and white team for 12 years, from 1947 to 1959. And the curiosity is that he met the end of the Second World War as a lieutenant, one of the leaders of the Army Physical Education School and in that period he wanted to be a fighter pilot, not a football player. Partizan’s invitation had to wait for his admission at the Aviation School in Zemun, and after he was not accepted there, he still accepted the invitation and came to the club where he made a name for himself – although he only later found out that he was rejected precisely at the club’s request.

He played as many as 403 games for Partizan, scored 333 goals and is second on the “eternal” list of scorers in black and white, behind the unsurpassed Stjepan Bobek, scorer of 403 goals. With “Parni valjko” he was the champion of Yugoslavia, a three-time winner of the Marshal Tito Cup, as well as the league’s top scorer in 1950, when he scored 16 goals.

There is an interesting story about the fact that on the South American tour of Red Star, he was a member of the red and white team and traveled to Brazil to find his brother there.

“In the summer of 1954, I went with Zvezda on a tour of Brazil. That can’t happen today, and many probably now can’t even fathom that I wore the Zvezda jersey that summer, and played again in Partizan in the fall. That was a different time. It was known that the best from Partizan could go on tour with Zvezda during the summer and vice versa, that was normal. I also wanted to find my long-lost brother Josip in Sao Paolo, and that tour provided me with that opportunity. My parents moved to Sao Paolo in the early twenties in the hope of a better life. However, they changed their minds after a few years and returned to Zemun. Josip was then in his early twenties and fell in love with a Brazilian woman, so he decided to stay. He called letters, but they stopped coming in the early thirties. My mother kept telling me about my oldest brother, even though I wasn’t even born when they were in Brazil. The search wasn’t easy, I found the old family house, but not him. in the end he found me. V he read in the newspaper that Corinthians were playing against Crvena Zvezda, and that a certain Valok was playing in the Yugoslav club, so he decided to check if we were family. We shook hands like complete strangers, but soon we hugged when we realized we were brothers. He told me what his life was like there, he promised that he would return to Yugoslavia, just to complete some work, but in the end he stayed there until his death,” Marko Valok told Today.

Valok was a decorated officer, who at the age of 17 participated in the battles on the Srem Front (on which he went without a rifle, because there wasn’t one for everyone), and he was brought to Partizan by Ilješ Špic, a legendary Hungarian coach.

“He taught me the most about football, as well as many things about life. He told me that after training, my legs should not hurt, but my head, because football is primarily played with the head, since you have to constantly think in advance what you are going to do with the ball. Stjepan Bobek was a centre-forward at the time, but the coach insisted that we had to play together. He moved Bobek to the wing because he was better as an assistant, and he said that I should fight with the full-backs and centre-halves. Bobek never liked that. He resented it. He loved his new position and played great games in it. In Partizan, I eventually reached the number of 470 games played and 411 goals, which I am particularly proud of.”

Valok emphasizes that he always had good relations with his rivals from Crvena Zvezda, who were his friends. He remembers Rajko Mitić the most, with whom he hung out the most along with Stjepan Bobek. The scene that he still fondly remembers from the center of Belgrade speaks of how much he respected his “eternal rival” and his players.

“The fans go through Terazi and on their way to the stadium they pass under my balcony in Balkanska Street. They sing all the time: ‘Bobek dribbles oxen, Valok scores goals.’ I then go out the window and shout at them: ‘You mustn’t talk like that, shame on you. The stars are our friends and colleagues. Don’t let me hear you again.’ To make sure that they won’t continue to sing that, I immediately rush down and go to the stadium together with them. I’m glad that Zvezda always invites me to all the celebrations and I believe that they respect me a lot. They called me when they were naming the stadium. Rajko Mitić’, they called me even when the monument to Šekularac was erected. Partizan and Crvena zvezda need to respect and cherish their traditions and past, as well as current relations, that’s what makes them great clubs. They are two sides of the same great sports medal, that’s how I see it,” Valok told Danas.

The recently played “eternal” derby was also an opportunity to remember Marka Valokabecause it is increasingly certain that his “eternal” record with even 13 goals scored in matches between Partizan and Zvezda he will never be overthrown.