Marko Vasiljević on the series The Secret of the Vine and Sloboda Mićalović | Entertainment

Marko Vasiljević revealed unknown details from the filming of the hit series “Secret of the Grapevine”.

Source: K1 screenshot

Marko Vasiljević he gained great fame after his brilliant role in the hit series “Secret of the Grapevine”. The famous actor played side by side with big acting names like Vojin Ćetković, Nikola Koj, but also Sloboda Mićalović, about whom he had something to say.

Sloboda and Marko played mother and son, and the actor revealed that it was their believability that troubled him, since Mićalović was only eight years older than him.

“When we started working on the series, I was worried if Boba and I would be believable as mother and son, because she is only eight years older than me. However, when my mom told me that she believed in us, I knew that we they succeeded! She told me that Bobin and my relationship in the series reminds her of ours. That’s the best compliment I’ve ever received,” said Marko on one occasion and explained what it was like to work with experienced colleagues Sloboda and Vojin:

“They are wonderful and great people, and also great actors. I was surprised by how modest they are. They could have been strict, so that I had nervousness because of them, but they didn’t! In the second season, Boba and I are even better in the scenes together, because now we know each other well.”

