Marko Verati na meti Al-Hilala | Sport

Saudi Arabia is becoming more and more welcoming to a large number of football aces every day.

The midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain, Marco Verratti, is preparing to move to Saudi Arabia, because he received a big offer from the club there. Al-Hilal. “He and the people around him are considering the next steps. They will make a decision in the next few days,” wrote journalist Alfredo Pedula. Unofficially, Verati received an offer to earn as much as 30 million dollars a year.

The club that had a huge desire to bring Leo Messi will not spare the money to bring the Italian who was linked with Roma this summer and is reportedly no longer happy in Paris. He was mocked for his performances in the Saints’ disappointing season, in which they again did not come close to the Champions League trophy more than in previous seasons, even though they had Messi, Mbappe, Neymar…

After 11 years in PSG, his new environment could also be in Spain, where they are also interested in the ace from breaking latest news, who won as many as nine French championship titles with PSG, but not the key one – to “ear” the trophy. This June, Al-Hilal agreed to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, and on Sunday it was rumored that they wanted to sign Everton striker Demarai Gray. Wolverhampton’s defensive midfielder Ruben Neves has already arrived in the same team for 55 million euros.

The rich owners from that part of the world have obviously changed their strategy, so they are no longer buying European clubs to bring football stars to them, but will move them to Asia. Let us remind you that in the past month, the first explosion was the transfer of Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad, and half a year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to Al-Nasr.



