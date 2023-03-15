“The loan was made for one season, on June 30, regardless of his performance, Lukaku returns to Chelsea ”. These are the words of Beppe Marotta on the future of the Belgian centre-forward. However, the CEO of Inter does not close the door to a possible confirmation in the Nerazzurri by talking about the reason for a performance not up to his past: “I must underline how this is a very anomalous season, our problems are those of other teams and I’m referring to the anomalous dispute at the World Cup: Lukaku is an example, even Brozovic is not the usual. Both have been struggling with injuries and have not yet recovered well. Lukaku does not find the competitive form that makes him his main strength, from this point of view he is not at the top and it’s not the Lukaku seen in previous years “.