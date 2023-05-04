Home » MARRIAGE BREAK UP IN PSŽ, SHAMEFUL DETAILS CAME OUT: The club PAYS fans to write nice things about them on social media | Sport
An influencer from France started a storm, PSŽ allegedly gave him large sums of money to praise the club.

Complete chaos in Paris Saint Germain. After the problem with Lionel Messi, so with by fan protests that are forcing him and Neymar out of the club, new information has emerged. Allegedly, people from the French club gave money to individuals to write well about them.

It all started with a message from one of the influencers named Sabri who posted on Twitter. “My contract with them expires on June 13, and you have my word that after that I will tell you everything. I’m not interested in anything anymore, I’m tired, I don’t want to keep things insidewhile my club is doing like this,” he wrote, and the local media report that they are winning 1,000 euros per match to write positive things.

He’s not the only one apparently, and many social media users left joking comments and asked “are they looking for workers” when they’re already paying so much money. It seems that the problems in the ranks of the “saints” are much deeper than it seems.

