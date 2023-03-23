Home World Marriage for an unprecedented young woman leads her ex-husband | Fun
World

by admin
Unseen scenes in the show “Marriage unseen” – the bride took her ex-husband, then talked about her ex-boyfriend

Source: Paparazzo hunting / DNK

Jelena revealed that she signed up for the show “because 4 years ago she saw that her boyfriend had applied“. While Jelena was talking about her ex, who went to get married on television without her knowledge, videos from his wedding were shown behind her.”Then he cheated on me“, confirmed the bride-to-be.

The production brought Jelena together with the rugby player and rescuer Milan, who was delighted with the young woman, but shocked by the choice of best man.

As Jelena entered the hall, the best man waved his hands behind her, as if jokingly pushing her away, so that it turned out that Jelena, apart from her problematic ex-boyfriend, she also has an ex-husband!

We are like friends“, she said to her future husband, who nevertheless resented that she was standing next to her future husband with her ex-husband. Look at this confusion:


Unprecedented marriage
Source: YouTube/PaparaZZo hunt

