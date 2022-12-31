LONDON – Among the wishes that police chiefs from all over Europe exchange for the new year, there is the one that 2023 will lead to the capture and prosecution of an Irish gangster considered the largest drug trafficker left free on the continent. Daniel Kinahan he is the wanted number one of Interpol and Europol: a hunt that has been going on for a while and which seems close to ending positively.
