Marseille, 27-year-old died after being hit by a rubber bullet fired by the police

Listen to the audio version of the article

A 27-year-old man died in Marseilles from a probable “violent shock to the chest” caused by a “flash-ball type” rubber bullet used by the police. This was announced by the prosecutor of Marseilles.

The death occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday but the news was released only 24 hours later. The same prosecutor specifies that “riots and looting were recorded in the area that night, even if it is not possible to determine whether the victim participated in it or if she was just circulating in the vicinity”.

Open investigation by the prosecutor

The Marseille prosecutor has opened an investigation into the death of the 27-year-old on the sidelines of the riots that broke out in the city after the killing by the police of the 17-year-old Nahel during a check in Nanterre, which caused street protests throughout France.

The man’s death was allegedly caused by a ‘flash ball’ type bullet supplied to the police. According to the investigators, the impact would have caused cardiac arrest of the affected person.

“The elements of the investigation – specifies a source from the Marseilles prosecutor’s office – allow us to consider as probable a death caused by a violent shock to the chest caused by a ‘flash-ball’ type projectile”. The source confirms news that had been disseminated by the regional newspaper La Marseillaise and the weekly Marianne.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

