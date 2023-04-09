There are 8 people who are still missing after the collapse of a building in the center of Marseille. This was announced by the prosecutor of the southern French city, Dominique Laurens, during a press conference. According to the provisional toll, five people have been injured so far but there are fears of casualties under the rubble.

Eight people aren’t answering calls

So eight people aren’t answering calls. One of these lives in a ground floor apartment located between the buildings at 15 and 17 rue de Tivoli and there is also no news of a ninth person who lives at number 19.

At the moment there are reports of 5 injured, but a fire under the rubble is complicating the search for any survivors. The collapse occurred after an explosion. In the past few hours, the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, had declared that “we must be ready to have victims in this terrible tragedy”. According to the French Ministry of Housing, 179 people have been evacuated following the collapse.

100 firefighters at work, the explosion also heard in other neighborhoods

More than 100 firefighters are racing against time to put out the flames in the rubble and save up to 10 people who could be buried under the debris.

The collapsed building is located in a neighborhood in central Marseille. The noise of the explosion also reverberated in other neighborhoods and nearby streets were blocked. In 2018, two buildings collapsed in central Marseille, killing 8 people.

Maybe 10 people were inside the collapsed building

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at least 4 people lived in the collapsed building and there may have been up to 10. “We can’t intervene in a very classic way,” Darmanin explained during a visit to the site, about 11 hours after the building collapsed just before 1am.

During the visit, Darmanin said that the fire was burning a few meters below the piles of debris and that both the use of water and foam could pose a danger to any survivors.

The firefighters, with the help of rescuers, worked through the night and on Sunday in a slow race against time. The delicate operation was aimed at keeping firefighters safe, preventing further harm to people potentially trapped under the rubble and not jeopardizing vulnerable buildings nearby.

Evacuated 30 nearby buildings

About 30 buildings in the area have been evacuated, Darmanin said. “We heard an explosion… a very loud explosion that made us jump, and that was all,” said one of the witnesses, Marie Ciret, who was among the evacuees.

The testimonials

“We looked out the window at what was happening. We saw smoke, stones and people running.” The building that collapsed is located in a narrow street in the center of Marseille, which has increased the difficulties for firefighters and rescuers. The intense heat made it impossible to send dog teams for searches.

Robots were reportedly employed. A crane was brought in to remove the rubble and at one point firefighters were seen in images on TV spraying on pieces of debris from a window of a nearby apartment as plumes of smoke rose into the air.

An explosion would have caused the collapse

Marseille mayor Benoit Payan said two buildings sharing walls with the collapsed one partially collapsed and then one of them caved in. It was among the structures evacuated. An explosion was the “probable” cause of the building’s collapse, Payan said, but then stressed that “no conclusions can be drawn” without an investigation.

Macron’s condolences

«I think of those affected and their loved ones», «the research is continuing with significant resources employed». So French President Emmanuel Macron on the collapse of the building in Marseille, in a post on Twitter